Liquor control panel suspends Plymouth restaurant's license

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor license and permits of a Plymouth restaurant, alleging violations of state emergency orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The commission said in a news release that it found five violations at G.I. Poros Inc., d/b/a Greek Islands Eatery:

• Allowing non-residential, indoor gatherings without requiring patrons to be seated

• Exceeding 25% of normal seating capacity

• Allowing prohibited intermingling

• Failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons

• Lack of social distancing

An order that took effect Friday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services increased allowable seating capacity in restaurants to 50%.

G.I. Poros Inc. is scheduled for a virtual hearing before an administrative law judge at 1 p.m. Wednesday to determine if the license suspension should continue or whether fines and penalties should be imposed.

Since September, the liquor control commission has suspended licenses of 41 establishments statewide for violating state COVID-19 emergency orders.

To date, there have been more than 593,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in more than 15,600 deaths.