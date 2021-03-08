Lincoln Park police seek tips in death of infant whose body was found in bag Saturday

Lincoln Park — Police are investigating the death of a newborn whose body was found over the weekend inside a bag left in a wooded area, officials said Monday.

Lincoln Park police were called to the area of Fort Street and St. Johns Boulevard for a suspicious incident, according to authorities.

A resident was in the area and found a bag that 'had a substantial amount of blood on it,' they said.

Police arrived, examined the bag and found the deceased infant inside it. Evidence indicated the infant had been delivered just before the baby had been placed in the bag, investigators said.

Officials said it's not known when the infant was born and they are seeking tips to identify the mother.

Anyone with information should call (313) 381-1800 Ext. 4.

