2 people charged in February slaying in Inkster

Inkster — Two males, 17 and 21, face murder and armed robbery charges in a fatal Inkster shooting in February, court records show.

Raequan Williams, 21, was arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus on three charges: felony murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Michigan State Police investigate all homicides and shootings in Inkster. They say that on around 1 a.m. Feb. 11, at 1 a.m., a 20-year-old Inkster man was slain on the 400 block of Tobin, south of Cherry Hill, west of Beech Daly.

Archie McQueen faces the same three charges, but was given a $1 million bond at his March 1 arraignment.

McQueen's probable cause conference is scheduled for March 10.