Fire displaces dozens at Garden City apartment complex

At least two dozen people were displaced Wednesday night after a fire at an apartment complex in Garden City, city officials said.

Crews were dispatched to the Bentley Square Apartments near Block and Merriman at about 5:30 p.m. after flames were spotted on a balcony, Fire Lt. Dan Neault said.

The two-alarm blaze quickly ravaged the complex, damaging all 18 units, he said. "The floors in the apartments are completely destroyed."

The residents were evacuated. One, a man who told investigators he tried to fight the fire with an extinguisher, suffered burns on his hands and was hospitalized, Neault said.

Multiple agencies, including from Dearborn Heights and Inkster, spent hours on the scene.

The Salvation Army offered food and beverages, the American Red Cross was assisting residents with finding housing and a local church has also pledged to help, Neault said.

Firefighters were boarding up windows late Wednesday and working to determine what sparked the blaze, which did not appear to be suspicious, he said.