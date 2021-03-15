Girl, 7, missing since leaving with mother in Lincoln Park 2 weeks ago, police say

Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory Monday for a 7-year-old Metro Detroit girl.

Jessica Haley-Rose Miller was last seen in the 1600 block of Buckingham in Lincoln Park with her mother, Kimberlee Michelle Miller, about two weeks ago, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

"Kimberlee picked Jessica up at the Buckingham address and left on a motorcycle with an unknown male," the post said. "Kimberlee is known to be a drug abuser and suffers from schizophrenia. Kimberlee is believed to be a threat to herself and to her daughter Jessica."

Jessica is described as 4 feet tall, 45 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and red Nike shoes.

Authorities did not provide a description of her mother, who is 38 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Lincoln Park Police Department at (313) 381-1800.