Livonia nurse charged with stealing vaccine from TCF Center in Detroit

A 41-year-old Livonia nurse was has been charged with stealing two syringes of COVID-19 vaccine from a clinic in TCF Center, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Saeedeh Elahi is accused of taking the doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday from the Detroit vaccination site. The woman allegedly placed the syringes and two vaccination cards in her purse, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

“There is simply no excuse for this alleged conduct," Worthy said in a statement.

"State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible," she said. "This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously.”

Elahi was detained by Detroit police Monday after a member of the medical staff at the convention center reported seeing the nurse take the syringes, Detroit Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said. Officers on site stopped the suspect before she made her way out of the facility, said Berry.

Elahi is charged with one count of larceny in a building, a felony that carries up to four years in prison. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court.