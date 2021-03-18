Inkster man charged with shooting brother to death

The Detroit News

An Inkster man has been charged with shooting his brother to death last weekend.

Roderick Phillips, 50, was arraigned Wednesday in 22nd District Court on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the slaying Saturday of Michael Phillips, 57, also of Inkster.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office, a Dearborn dispatcher sent an ambulance to a residence in the 2600 block of Ross in Inkster about 11:47 p.m. Saturday. Inkster police also were dispatched there and found Michael Phillips lying on the floor with a gunshot wound in his chest.

The prosecutor's office said Michael Phillips was shot after an argument with his brother.

Roderick is scheduled for a probable cause conference March 24 in 22nd District Court.