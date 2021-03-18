Inkster police seek tips in armed robbery of cellphone store

Inkster — Police are asking the public for help to identify a man wanted in the armed robbery of a cellphone store Wednesday.

The robbery happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Cricket Wireless store at Inkster and Michigan Avenue, officials said.

The man entered the store and produced a gun. He was wearing black pants, grey hooded sweatshirt, wheat-colored Timberland boots, black hat and a blue surgical style mask.

He was last seen driving a dark-colored mini van east on South River Park Drive from Inkster Road.

Anyone with information should call (313) 400-5387 or email alebo@cityofinkster.com.