Ronald McDonald statue stolen from Woodhaven restaurant recovered

Woodhaven — A statue of McDonald's mascot clown Ronald McDonald that was stolen last week has been recovered, police said.

"Thanks to tips from the public and diligent investigative work by Det. Sgt. Adam Ruffner, Ronald was released today by his abductors, unharmed, and will be returned to the Granader family at the Woodhaven McDonalds," Woodhaven police said Friday in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday, the department said the statute of the iconic fast food figure, a fixture at a McDonald's restaurant in the city, was missing. It said the statue was taken sometime between midnight Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday from behind the restaurant. The bench the statue sits on was cut.

"Ronald has been a big part of the Woodhaven community for many years and the Granader family (the restaurant's owners) is offering a $1,500.00 reward for his safe return," police said in a Facebook post.

