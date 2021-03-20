Livonia man faces multiple felonies in Detroit crash, shooting

A 21-year-old Livonia man is set to be arraigned Saturday on a series of felony charges in connection with a traffic crash and shooting in Detroit last fall.

The office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy announced Saturday that it has charged Joshua McCormick with assault with intent to murder, unlawful driving away of an automobile and two counts of felony firearm stemming from the November shooting.

McCormick, who is set to face the charges in 34th District Court in Romulus, also is charged with a misdemeanor offense of failure to report an accident.

Prosecutors said Detroit Police were dispatched to Eight Mile Road and Vaughn just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 21 and found a 38-year-old Detroit man with gunshot wounds.

It is alleged that McCormick was driving a stolen car when he rear-ended the car of the victim, who was stopped at a traffic light.

When the victim got out of his car to inspect the damage, prosecutors said, a brief exchange between the man and McCormick ensued. McCormick then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

