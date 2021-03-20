Vaccination effort aims to reach Metro Detroit LGBTQ community, allies

The Detroit News

Grosse Pointe Farms — Two Metro Detroit churches and a community health center are teaming up for a COVID-19 vaccination effort aimed at members of the LGBTQ community, their family and friends.

The appointment-only service is being offered at Grosse Pointe Congregational Church in conjunction with Whosoever Ministry United Church of Christ and Detroit Community Health Connection.

The Rev. Selma Massey, pastor of Whosoever Ministry, said the vaccination campaign is an effort to reach an underserved, often neglected population.

Health Connection staff administered doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during the clinic's first session Thursday at Grosse Pointe Congregational.

The clinic continues next week. To request an appointment, email info@gpcong.org or drselmamassey@gmail.com.