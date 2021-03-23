Dearborn man charged in hookah lounge stabbings

The Detroit News

A Dearborn man has been charged with stabbing five people at a Detroit hookah lounge over the weekend.

Taha Shitawi, 34, is accused of injuring a 32-year-old man, two 31-year-old men and a 25-year-old man, all of Dearborn, and a 29-year-old Shelby Township woman.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Shitawi argued with several people inside the lounge in the 6700 block of Greenfield about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The argument continued outside the business, and Shitawi allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed eight people, then fled. He was arrested Monday, according to the prosecutor's office.

Shitawi is charged with five counts each of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.