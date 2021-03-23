Woman faces gun, assault charges in fight at Livonia family gathering

Livonia — A woman faces nine felony charges after a weekend family gathering turned violent, police said.

A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at Diva's Social Hall on the 27500 block of Schoolcraft, said Lt. Charles Lister of the Livonia Police Department.

The event was a "celebration of life," a family gathering in honor of a late loved one, Lister said.

But at some point in the evening, emotions ran high, Lister said. There was a fight, and during the ruckus a woman allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at four people.

Court records identify the woman as 36-year-old Michelle Harvey.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Harvey with four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of felony firearm and one count of assault.

Her daughter, who is 17, was arrested during the fight, but has not been arraigned, Lister said.

Harvey was arraigned Tuesday at 16th District Court in Livonia and given a bond of $25,000/10%, meaning she needs to post $2,500 to be released as her case proceeds.