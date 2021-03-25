Three men headed to trial in murder of Egypt Covington

A judge ordered three men Thursday to stand trial in the slaying of Van Buren Township resident Egypt Covington.

Covington, a local singer, was found bound and shot to death in her home on Hull Road June 23, 2017. Covington, 27, also worked as an account manager for a wine and beer importer/distributor. She was last seen alive the day before her body was discovered.

Two Toledo men, Shandon Ray Groom, 28, and Timothy Moore, 34, and Shane Lamar Evans, 31, of Sumpter Township, were bound over for trial in 34th District Court by Judge Tina Brooks Green.

Moore is charged with on one count each of first-degree murder, felony murder and first-degree home invasion, and four counts of felony firearm. Groom is chareged with one count each of first-degree murder, felony murder and first-degree home invasion, and three counts of felony firearm. Evans is charged of one count each of felony murder and first-degree home invasion.

The three defendants will be arraigned April 1 in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Covington's family members teamed with Michigan State Police and Crime Stoppers of Michigan in August 2020 to offer a cash reward of $25,000 for tips in the case.

Moore was arrested in November, while the other two defendants were taken into custody in December.