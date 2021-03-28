Man in custody after hit-and-run crash kills 107-year-old woman in Allen Park

Allen Park — A man is in police custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash he caused Friday when he slammed his car into a vehicle driven by a 107-year-old woman who later died from her injuries.

Allen Park police said on the department's Facebook page Friday that the alleged hit-and-run incident happened near Goddard and Reeck Road.

"Help needed," the department's 2:29 p.m. post said. "We are looking for a suspect that just fled the scene on foot, of a serious/fatal, motor vehicle accident."

Moments later, the department posted to Facebook a grainy photo of the suspect. At 3:59 p.m. Friday, the department posted: "Thanks for the support and help. We have the suspect in custody."

Allen Park police were not available Sunday for comment.