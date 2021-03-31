Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Garden City, police say

Two people died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide in a Garden City neighborhood, police said.

A caller dialed 911 at about 12:30 p.m. to report a man had fired a gun at a woman in front of a home on Windsor Street near Henry Ruff. Officers found the pair dead from gunshot wounds and a firearm nearby, investigators said in a statement.

"At this point in the preliminary investigation, it appears that the incident was related to a domestic relationship between the male and female and that the male had taken his own life after taking the life of the female," police wrote.

Neither person lived in the city; the woman had been working at a home on Windsor, according to the statement.

Garden City police are investigating the incident.