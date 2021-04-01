This adorable pup found in car on I-75

The Detroit News

Michigan State Police are used to seeing plenty of action on Metro Detroit's roads, but not always involving the four-legged kind.

Troopers patrolling on northbound Interstate 75 near the Davison Freeway around 4 a.m. Thursday found a surprise when they checked a car sitting on the shoulder, state police said on Twitter.

The vehicle had its windows down amid temperatures near freezing, according to the post. As the troopers approached, "they hear something moving around inside the car," officials wrote. "Then a bark."

Inside, the troopers found a tiny, black and tan puppy.

"He was cold and definitely happy to see these troopers," the agency said.

The pup, now named "Davis," is warm now at Detroit Animal Care and Control, MSP said.