Probationer, 49, charged in break-in of restaurants in Livonia, Redford

A probationer from Northville accused of breaking into restaurants in Livonia and Redford Township has been charged, officials said Friday.

Mark Tulik, 49, was arraigned Tuesday in 16th District Court on charges related to the March 15 break-in of a Livonia restaurant, according to court records. He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a crime, two counts of fleeing and eluding police, two counts of resisting arrest and a count of possessing a burglar's tools.

A judge set his bond at $300,000 and scheduled a Thursday probable cause conference for the prosecutor's case against him. If convicted of the breaking and entering charge, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Tulik was also arraigned March 17 in 17th District Court on similar charges related to March 15 break-ins at two Redford Township restaurants, according to court records. He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of fleeing police, two counts of resisting arrest and count of possessing a burglar's tools.

A judge ordered him held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause conference that was held Tuesday. During the conference, Tulik waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to Wayne County Circuit Court for trial, court records said.

He is scheduled to appear in circuit court for an arraignment on the charges Tuesday, according to court records.

Redford police said their investigation into Tulik began after officers responded to two break-ins at restaurants in their city within 20 minutes of each other. They reviewed security video and determined they were seeking a male who drove an older model Lincoln Town Car.

Police later located a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, they said. Officers obtained the vehicle's license plate number and found the car and driver a short time later in the city of Detroit.

The man fled from police on foot, but officers arrested him. They identified the suspect as Mark Joseph Tulik.

During their investigation, Redford detectives learned Livonia police were investigating the March 15 break-in of a Wing Snob restaurant on Five Mile. They reviewed security video of the incident, which showed a male using a hammer to smash in the glass of the business' front door. The man left the scene in a light-colored, older model Lincoln Town Car.

Livonia police detectives questioned Tulik while he was in Redford police custody and he admitted to breaking into the Wing Snob restaurant.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Tulik has multiple convictions for crimes going back to the 1990s.

In June 2019, he was sentenced in Wayne County to a maximum of three years of probation for a breaking and entering with intent to commit a crime charge. Before that, he was sentenced in 2009 to serve at least two years in prison for a larceny in a building charge and at least two years for fleeing police in Wayne County.

