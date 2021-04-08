Vaccinated Metro Detroit teacher hospitalized with COVID

A vaccinated school teacher at Grosse Pointe North High School has been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a memo sent Thursday to teachers in the district.

"I wanted to let you know that our vaccinated teacher who tested positive for COVID is now in the hospital," according to an email sent 8:25 a.m. Thursday from Kathryn C. Murray, the principal for Grosse Pointe North High School.

"Many of you have asked and are concerned about our dear friend and colleague. People are getting organized to figure out how to support her and her family. As things come together, we will share more details. In the meantime, please keep her in your prayers."

Efforts to reach Murray were successful Thursday. A representative for Murray could not comment citing HIPAA laws and confidentiality. Grosse Pointe North School is located in Grosse Pointe Woods.

A letter was sent to parents and student Wednesday about the teacher: "Today I received notice that a vaccinated North teacher tested positive for COVID. All the students and families of the close contacts have been notified. I also received notice that three students at North have tested positive for Covid-19. None of these three positive cases resulted in school based close contacts. Our total number of active student positive cases is 23, and we have 18 students who are in quarantine due to being a close contact," read the letter from Murray.

Earlier this week, state health officials told The News that 246 Michigan residents considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were later diagnosed with the coronavirus, and three have died, Michigan officials confirmed Monday.

The cases were reported between Jan. 1 and March 31, and the 246 had a positive test 14 or more days after the last dose in the vaccine series, said Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in an email.

"Some of these individuals may ultimately be excluded from this list due to continuing to test positive from a recent infection prior to being fully vaccinated," Sutfin said.

"These cases are undergoing further review to determine if they meet other CDC criteria for determination of potential breakthrough, including the absence of a positive antigen or PCR test less than 45 days prior to the post-vaccination positive test. In general, these persons have been more likely to be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic compared with vaccinated persons."

The number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan continues to grow and the state leads the country in COVID cases. On Wednesday, the state added 8,015 new cases and 30 deaths.

The latest numbers of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly virus bring the state's total number of cases to 715,478 and deaths to 16,327 since it was first detected in Michigan in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Staff Writer Mark Hicks contributed