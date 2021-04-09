Wayne County Jail offers Johnson & Johnson vaccine to inmates

Hamtramck — The Wayne County Jail will start vaccinating inmates Friday, with 50 people expected to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Hamtramck jail facility.

The vaccination drive begins at the division three William Dickerson Detention Facility in Hamtramck, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

"All inmates were offered an opportunity to be vaccinated and those who agreed are receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Vaccination is strictly voluntary" and free.

Over the next weeks, the vaccination effort will move to the division one and division two facilities in downtown Detroit, the sheriff's office said.

The vaccination effort for sheriff's office staffers started in January. In February, the sheriff's office brought 22 air-purifying units into the three jail facilities.

