Wayne County extends walk-in vaccine clinic in Taylor

The Wayne County Public Health Department is accepting more walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations this week in Taylor.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, any county resident at least 16 years old can go to Wayne County Community College District's Downriver Campus at 21000 Northline Road to receive a vaccine dosage, officials said in a statement.

The site had offered walk-ins on Monday.

Pfizer vaccines are available. The vaccines are free and no appointment is necessary, according to the release.

Residents younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive vaccination.

Vaccination appointments can still be scheduled through the Wayne County Public Health Department by calling 1-866-610-3885.

For more information on vaccination locations, go to www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

The extended walk-ins come as coronavirus cases rise statewide and in the county.

Michigan on Tuesday added 8,867 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths. The latest figures bring the state's total number of cases to 756,564 and deaths to 16,586 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state's 515.8 cases per 100,000 people leads the nation, surpassing New Jersey at 296 cases per 100,000 people and New York City at 278 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wayne County's online COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,360 new cases on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the state website showed 387,108 Wayne County residents, or nearly 45% of its population, had been vaccinated. In Detroit, which is counted separately, the figure was 126,392, or 24.3%.

So far, more than 3.3 million Michigan residents, or about 41.9% of the population, have been vaccinated at least once, the state website shows.

All Michigan residents age 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. However, Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for kids ages 16 and 17.

Michigan on Tuesday paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following a recommendation by the federal government after learning about six cases of a type of very rare blood clots in people who received the vaccine.