Taylor police investigating fatal shooting, suspect in custody
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Taylor — Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a man early Wednesday morning, officials said
Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 15000 block of Pond Village Drive near Eureka and Inkster roads for a report of a shooting.
They arrested a 23-year-old at the scene, according to authorities, who said they would not release additional information on the suspect.
Officers went into the home and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times inside.
Medics took the victim to a hospital where he died from his injuries, they said.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez