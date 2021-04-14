Taylor police investigating fatal shooting, suspect in custody

Taylor — Police have made an arrest in the shooting of a man early Wednesday morning, officials said

Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 15000 block of Pond Village Drive near Eureka and Inkster roads for a report of a shooting.

They arrested a 23-year-old at the scene, according to authorities, who said they would not release additional information on the suspect.

Officers went into the home and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times inside.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he died from his injuries, they said.

