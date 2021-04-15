Ex-Inkster teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

A former Inkster teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a middle-school student more than a decade ago, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday.

Ted Mark Anderson, 61, a Detroit resident, is accused of having sex with the girl from the fall of 2007 until 2010 while he was a middle-school science teacher at Thomas Gist Academy in Inkster, where the girl was a student, according to the prosecutor.

Anderson allegedly would pick up the victim at a bus stop in Inkster and drive the child to his home in the 1970 block of Chene Street in Detroit, where he would assault her, Worthy said, adding that sexual contact occurred at other locations too.

“While it is very important to note that Mr. Anderson is presumed innocent, our concern is that there may be other victims,” said Worthy. “Please contact Cpl. Blake Easton of the Detroit Police Sex Crimes Unit at 313-596-2214 if you are a sexual assault victim of the defendant.”

More details as well as the specific facts and evidence in the case are expected to be released in court at Anderson's preliminary examination, the prosecutor added.

Anderson is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $250,000 bond. He was placed on a GPS tether and ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with the victim.

Anderson's probable cause conference is scheduled for April 27 and preliminary examination May 4 in 36th District Court before Judge Roberta Archer.