Inkster man charged with shooting Wayne man during argument

A 76-year-old Inkster man has been charged with shooting another man in an argument about life insurance, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Thursday.

James Lauther Moore allegedly shot 27-year-old Elisha Parker, a Wayne resident, in the left knee around 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1600 block of Helen Street in Inkster after Parker went to the home asking about information for life insurance, according to the prosecutor.

The victim drove away from the home and flagged down Inkster police officers, who took him to a nearby hospital.

Moore has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felonious assault and three counts of felony firearm.

He was expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in 22nd District Court.