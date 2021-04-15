Lincoln Park mom charged in newborn's death

A 28-year-old Lincoln Park woman has been charged with murder in the death of her newborn child, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Autumn Chenell Tate, 28, in the case.

The child was found dead in a plastic bag around 8 p.m. March 6 in the 4000 block of Fort Street on a report of a "suspicious situation."

A police investigation led to the arrest of Tate on March 30. She allegedly gave birth to the baby beside a lake near her residence, said Worthy's office. Tate allegedly threw the newborn into a garbage bag before abandoning him.

Tate has been charged with one count of felony murder, one count of first-degree child abuse, and one count of abandonment of a child. Tate was expected to be arraigned Thursday in 25th District Court.