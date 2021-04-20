Canton teen charged with assault after dad injured by moving car

A 17-year-old Canton girl has been charged with assault after her father was thrown from the hood of a car she was driving, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday.

Jenna Shi, 17, was allegedly driving a car around 4:44 p.m. Monday in the area of Liberty and Stanton in Canton when her father, 50-year-old Guangjie Shi, tried to jump on the moving car and was injured, authorities allege.

An argument between the teen and her father led to the incident, according to the prosecutor's office.

The girl has been charged as an adult under Michigan law.

"The alleged facts in this case clearly reflect a family in crisis," Worthy said. "Today’s times are exceedingly difficult. There is no shame in admitting that you need help. Please seek that help for yourself and/or your family when you need it.”

Jenna Shi has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and reckless driving causing serious injury. The teen is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 35th District Court.