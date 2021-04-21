Driver pursued by Grosse Pointe Park police dies in crash in Detroit

The Detroit News

A 22-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday on Detroit's east side while being pursued by Grosse Pointe Park police, investigators said.

Grosse Pointe Park officers had been pursuing the driver's Dodge Charger before it crashed into a semitrailer at about 2:15 p.m. near Conner and Jefferson, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

The driver later was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Detroit police did not have details of any injuries reported by the semitrailer driver.

It wasn't clear why police were pursuing the driver. Officials with the Grosse Pointe Park Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night about the incident.

Detroit police are investigating, Kirkwood said.