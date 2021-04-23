State police probe shooting on I-94 in Wayne County

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Wayne County.

Detectives and Metro South Post troopers responded after 911 calls reported the incident at about 12:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Haggerty Road.

"The suspect shot at the victim but the victim was not hit, just his vehicle," state police said.

The eastbound lanes at Belleville were closed from about 12:50 p.m. to about 3 p.m. as state police sought evidence.

Later Friday, the investigation led authorities to a home in Huron Township.

"A search warrant was executed without incident," state police said. "Detectives are continuing to process the evidence and conduct interviews. No motive has been established."

Other details were not released Friday night.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the MSP Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

The incident followed other freeway shootings in Metro Detroit in recent months, including some attributed to road rage that led to charges.