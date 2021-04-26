Police say suspect aimed gun at 2 people in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights police say a man allegedly pointed a gun at two residents in a car following an argument.

On Monday, police released a surveillance picture of a man who allegedly pulled a gun on two people in their car near Powers.

Investigators said the incident started as an argument in the parking lot of Party Palace on Van Born Road.

The suspect fled in a silver Chevrolet Silverado toward Telegraph.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue Wayne County face mask, blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Puma” written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Investigations Bureau at (313) 277-7707.