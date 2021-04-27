Dearborn Heights man charged in shooting death of father

A Dearborn Heights man was charged on Monday for the fatal shooting of his father last week.

Devon Hackney, 19, was charged with one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm in the death of Alex Hackney on April 21, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Officials said Romulus officers responded to a call in the 14100 block of Conover Place for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found Alex in the driveway with three gunshot wounds to the chest, officials said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police allege a physical altercation between the Hackney and his father preceded the shooting.

Hackney has a probable cause conference on May 5 in the 34th District Court. He was given a $125,000 or 10% bond with a tether if posted.