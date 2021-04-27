Grosse Pointe schools revises COVID contact tracing, quarantine policies

Aiming to keep more students in face-to-face learning, the Grosse Pointe Public School System has reduced the distance for contact tracing to three feet when positive COVID-19 cases are found among staff and students.

The move, approved Monday night by the district's school board in a 6-1 vote, means fewer students would qualify under the district's quarantine measures for contact tracing and fewer students would be forced to stay home.

The CDC and the state of Michigan define close contact as someone who has been within six feet of an infected person.

The measure went into effect immediately.

According to data released by the district, more than 1,900 students, teachers and other employees needed to quarantine after potential exposure in April alone, including some teachers and staff.

"The numbers of students generated by the 6-foot contact tracing were unsustainable," Gary Niehaus, the district's superintendent, said Tuesday in a statement. "By those standards a single COVID positive high school student, in our 7-period day, could close quarantine 15-50 students.

"Our board passed the resolution 6-1, supporting measures to keep more students in face to face instruction, for families that choose that option," he said. "That same evening, an update on our (virtual school) option was shared with the community."

District officials said the resolution was designed to reduce stress on students and staff.

"The impetus of this resolution was to safely address what I think is this over-quarantining of kids in our school and address the mental health aspects that go along with having your child yanked out of school and having them being away from their friends and peers and sports for 14 days," said board treasurer Colleen Worden.

Parcells Middle School had to send all 7th graders to remote learning this week when 161 in-person students were exposed and forced to quarantine. Both North and South high schools have had to close. Two weeks ago, Brownell Middle School had 109 students in quarantine after exposure, forcing the entire 8th grade to go remote.

Wayne County health officials said the district did not seek their input on the changes.

"The county health department is still following the state’s recommendation," said Bill Nowling, spokesman for the department. "The school district is free to choose what to do. We can't tell them to follow a certain way."

The Wayne County Health Department cannot take action in response to the district's changes, Nowling said, unless it issues a countywide order, which it has not done and does not plan to do.

"We think the state order is clear and sufficient. We think that is what schools should follow," Nowling said.

Despite the board's lopsided vote to revise the policy, not everyone was in agreement.

At the meeting, Sean McCarroll, a teacher and department chair at Grosse Pointe North High School, gave an impassioned speech against the measure, arguing the board doesn't see what goes on directly in classrooms. He submitted his resignation in protest of the way the board has handled teaching during the pandemic.

"Like you've done with my colleagues, you've disregarded my experience, my professionalism and my expertise and reality and substituted it with your fantasies," McCarroll told the board.

He pointed to parents in the audience, saying the board shouldn't be listening to people who aren't in the classrooms. He also noted the board members were able to spread out on the dais, using "space that doesn't exist in our classrooms."

"We're not angry about the situation — we can't control COVID. We're angry at you," he said. "You've done more damage to our students, our district and our profession in the last 12 months than we've seen in the last decade ... how many teachers need to leave before you start to listen?"

Before the vote, board president Joseph Herd read the resolution aloud.

"This district shall revise contact tracing procedures, keeping our students, teachers and staff safe while mitigating occasions where students are placed in quarantine when they are not infected with COVID-19," he said. "This is important in addressing the mental health of (our) students, teachers and staff.

"Per CDC guidelines, contact tracing shall be conducted to trace students to a distance of three feet, not six feet."

Also as part of the measure, if a student is identified as positive for the coronavirus and gets a negative rapid test result after five days, he or she can return to the classroom seven days after being exposed.

Furthermore, students who do not get a rapid test after exposure will be allowed to return to class following 10 days of quarantine instead of the previously required 14 days.

Herd said the district will continue to follow the Michigan High School Athletic Association's COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing for school sports activities.

In March, the CDC changed its guidelines for schools and said students can sit safely with three feet of space between them in classrooms. The recommended distance had been six feet. It also removed recommendations for plastic shields or other barriers between desks.

Worden said the district's most recent data show that less than 1% of its student population has tested positive for COVID-19. The district has more than 7,000 students.

"But I looked at our quarantine data and saw hundreds of kids in quarantine," she said. "I know this is an emotional topic ... but I listened to the science and I favor this resolution."

Worden also said the administration reports that a majority of the students who are quarantined for being in close contact with someone who was exposed to the virus are not testing positive for COVID.

David Brumbaugh, a trustee on the board, said he appreciates the intent of the resolution, but has "several concerns" about it. He said he would like the district to take time to develop a more comprehensive plan for addressing the problem.

"We need to show are students, staff and community that when we pass a resolution like this that we do our homework, that we're listening and that we're taking real action," he said. "We should use resolutions like this to approve funding, new authorities or to answer policy questions."

Board secretary Christopher Lee said he supported the resolution, but recognizes the issue is divisive and people on both sides feel strongly about it.

Lee has three children who attend school in the district and two of them go to Pierce Middle School, he said.

"It's been stressful for them to see classmates removed from class and because of HIPPA laws, you can't say (so-and-so) is just being quarantined or that he has tested positive," Lee said. "Those kids are just taken out of class. And that is certainly stressful."

Lee, a doctor, also acknowledged the measure won't keep all students from being taken out of class, "but I think this is a more balanced way to quarantine ... a balanced way to get our kids in school and still offer them protection."

