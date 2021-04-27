Road-rage shooting reported on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating an alleged road-rage shooting reported Tuesday on Interstate 94 in Detroit.

A motorist told troopers he was driving west on the freeway at about 2:55 p.m. and couldn't let a black vehicle into the right lane as it entered from the Gratiot ramp.

The driver reported the vehicle "drove up next to him in the middle lane, produced a handgun, and fired out of the passenger side of the car," state police said.

Neither the car nor the motorist was hit, MSP reported.

The black vehicle kept heading west on I-94. A further description was not available.

Troopers closed the westbound lanes at Gratiot to search for evidence, but none was found, state police said.

The shooting came four days after another alleged shooting on I-94 near Haggerty.

Authorities have reported multiple other shootings on regional roadways recently, including some attributed to road rage.