COVID testing, student vaccinations available at Dearborn's Edsel Ford High School

Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations this week, district officials announced Tuesday.

Students ages 16 and 17 can sign up for a Pfizer vaccination at a traveling clinic hosted by Henry Ford Health System from 7 a.m. through 2:40 p.m. Friday, Dearborn Public Schools officials said. Appointments can be made online.

The second dose will be administered on May 21 at the school. Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We know our students do not live in a vacuum. COVID is an issue facing the entire world, and the disease has hit Dearborn especially hard,” said Superintendent Glenn Maleyko. “We are glad to do our part to help control COVID’s spread by offering our facilities for testing and vaccinations.”

Residents also can receive a free COVID rapid test outdoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the school. The event is led by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Appointments are requested but walk-ins are accepted. Face masks are required on school property. To register, go to http://honumg.info/EdselFordHS.

According to data the Wayne County Health Department provided to the district, Dearborn has seen an average of 58.6 new coronavirus cases daily in the last week.

Wayne County reported 404 new cases throughtout the county, excluding Detroit, on Tuesday, according to its online dashboard.

Meanwhile, Michigan on Tuesday added 3,676 new cases and 105 deaths from the coronavirus.

The latest figures bring the state's total number of cases to 829,520 and deaths to 17,429 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The state continues to lead the nation in new cases per capita despite about half of the population having had at least one COVID-19 vaccination and about 2.8 million residents, or nearly 35%, being fully vaccinated, officials said.

The state has been tracking 1,277 active outbreaks, including 42 new school outbreaks since last week at education institutions including K-12 public and private schools.

On Monday, there were 3,470 adults hospitalized with the virus across the state, a 17% decrease from a week earlier. The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results was 12.2% last week, a high rate but a four-week low in Michigan.