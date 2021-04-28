Dearborn offers walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at night during Ramadan

Dearborn — After breaking fast, Muslims can get a COVID-19 vaccine during evening Ramadan clinic hours on Friday in Dearborn.

ACCESS' Community Health Clinic, located at 6450 Maple Street in Dearborn, is offering 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine provided by the Wayne County Health Department to anyone age 16 and older and will be administered on a first-come, first-served walk-in basis.

Vaccinations will be starting 9 p.m. to midnight. No appointments or identification is needed.

The evening hours are offered to better accommodate families who are fasting from sunrise to sunset or working and can't make time during traditional business hours.

"Now that about 51% of the population is vaccinated with at least the first dose, the hard work begins. We need to continue to educate community members on the importance of getting vaccinated and the consequences of their decisions, whether they choose to get vaccinated or not," said Mona Makki, director of the ACCESS Community Health and Research Center.

The vaccine is free. Anyone 16 or 17 years old must have a parent or guardian present.

"We know that families spend time together after iftar (a meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan), and this is an opportunity to make it easy for families to get vaccinated together," Makki said. "ACCESS administers vaccines in exam rooms to ensure privacy for all patients. Our staff supports all patients with the registration process."

Friday is the second evening clinic offered by ACCESS after its health center received positive feedback from vaccinating 424 people up until 1 a.m. on April 16.

"Many indicated that the evening hours made it easier for individuals who were fasting, working families or families with children," Makki said. "Several patients were asked if they wanted to come back for their second dose during regular business hours and they responded, 'No, please this time works better for me and my family.'"

Excluding Detroit, Wayne County has nearly 95,000 COVID-19 cases, resulting in 2,237 deaths since March 2020. Dearborn is the most hard-hit with 12,195 cases and 217 deaths as of Tuesday.

To address vaccine hesitancy among the community, Makki said, "stick to the facts."

"We have lost far too many loved ones to COVID-19," she said. "Folks who are waiting to see what happens, well sometimes they don’t make it or they end up losing a loved one."

For questions about the vaccines or to reach the clinic, call (313) 216-2230.

To schedule an outside appointment with the Wayne County Health Department, call 1-866-610-3885. A list of COVID-19 testing locations can be found here.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_