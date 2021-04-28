Driver reports road-rage shooting on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

For a second consecutive day, a road-rage shooting was reported on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said Wednesday.

A driver told authorities he was traveling eastbound near Chene at about 12:50 p.m. when "he began road raging with an unknown possibly brown SUV," state police said.

At one point, a passenger in the back seat of the SUV fired several rounds from a black semi-automatic pistol, MSP said.

The driver was not struck and the suspect fled the scene.

Investigators briefly shut down the freeway to search for shell casings and found evidence west of Chene, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (734) 287-5000.

The shooting followed a motorist reporting another driver opening fire on I-94 near the Gratiot ramp. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have reported multiple shootings on area roadways in recent months, including one on I-94 in western Wayne County last week and I-75 in March.