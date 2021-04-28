Teen injured as shots from car hit 3 vehicles heading into downtown Belleville, police say

A 16-year-old was injured after three cars heading into downtown Belleville were struck by gunfire Tuesday night, police said.

Officers from the city and Van Buren Township were called to the Belleville Road bridge and Denton Road at about 8 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting that shots fired from a black sedan was targeting vehicles, police said in a statement. They determined the car was headed south on Belleville Road.

As the car approached the intersection, someone inside "shot several shots at vehicles stopped for the traffic light in the southbound lanes," police said.

The teen was the only person reported injured in the cars that were hit, according to the release. The youth was hospitalized with a wound that is not believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a witness captured the license plate of the black sedan. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies soon found the car, empty, police said.

Authorities are searching for the suspect.

“This was truly a frightening incident for the victims of this senseless crime," said Belleville police Chief David Robinson. "I cannot thank the citizens enough for their true partnership and their willingness to assist us when they witness a crime."