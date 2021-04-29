Temporary weight restrictions start Thursday for Grosse Ile Toll Bridge

The Detroit News

The Grosse Ile Toll Bridge has temporarily placed a 20-ton weight limit on vehicles crossing the only bridge currently serving the island, officials announced Wednesday.

Grosse Ile Township officials said the span will temporarily allow only 20 tons starting at 8 a.m. Thursday. Trucks also must have a maximum of three axles, the Grosse Ile Bridge Co. said on Facebook.

It was unknown how long the limits would be in place, township officials said.

"Weight restrictions are being modified ahead of repairs that are necessary on the bridge," the township said. "The new load limits should only impact commercial traffic as most commuter traffic falls below these weight guidelines. Once these repairs are completed, existing limits will be restored. Once a timeline for the repair has forwarded to the township, it will be distributed to the residents."

Grosse Ile Bridge Co. officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.

The company's website lists previous restrictions of 16 tons, 24 tons and 34 tons for different types of vehicles, with a maximum axle weight of 16,000.

The bridge opened in 1913 and was the first carrying automobiles to the island, according to the bridge company website.

The other span connecting the island, the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge, closed last year for major repairs. In November, officials said the only free bridge for the island of about 10,000 residents could remain closed through fall 2021.

County officials have said they seek to expedite repairs so they're finished before 2022.