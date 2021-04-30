Livonia man accused of leading police in car chases, livestreaming them on Facebook charged

A Livonia man accused of leading police on multiple car chases and livestreaming videos of the pursuits on Facebook has been arrested and charged.

Cody Mahon, 30, was charged this week in 16th District Court in Livonia with three counts of fleeing and eluding police, Livonia police said Friday. The charge is a felony punishable by no more than two years in prison.

A judge ordered him held on a $100,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance, a pre-trial conference, for May 6th.

Last Saturday, a Livonia police officer on patrol at about 4:30 p.m. saw a red Pontiac G6 with no license plate traveling in the area of Merriman and Schoolcraft roads.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, a white male, fled onto eastbound Interstate 96. He pursued the car, but eventually terminated the chase. A short time later, police learned the incident was livestreamed on Facebook and officers developed Cody Mahon as the suspect.

At about 6 p.m., police saw the suspect in the Pontiac G6 traveling west on I-96. Officers attempted to conduct another traffic stop, but the driver fled again, exiting the freeway at Farmington Road and then re-entering eastbound I-96. The pursuit was terminated.

Five hours later, Livonia Police received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in the area of Farmington and Schoolcraft roads. Callers reported a red Pontiac G6 was doing “donuts” in the intersection.

Officers arrived and found the suspect and his vehicle. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled west on I-96.

On Monday, Livonia police located Mahon on foot near the Pontiac G6 in the parking lot of Walmart in Van Buren Township. He was arrested without incident and the vehicle was impounded.

Officials said Mahon may also be connected to similar incidents involving Redford Township and Farmington Hills police.

Police released dash cam video of the incidents as well as parts of the suspect's livestreamed videos. At one point, the man says "I got into four police chases today, just again an hour ago."

