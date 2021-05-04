Woman found dead at Dearborn Heights home; 1 arrested, police say

One person was arrested after a woman was found dead in her home in Dearborn Heights on Tuesday, police said.

Authorities were called to a house near Pardee and Van Born early in the morning. Inside, they found an senior citizen who was unresponsive, the Police Department said in a statement.

Fire officials tried to revive her but were unsuccessful, according to the release.

“A suspect was quickly taken into custody and a death investigation is underway,” police said.

Other details were not released Tuesday. Police said there is “no reason to believe there is a further threat to the community.”