Dearborn police seek suspect after 1 man killed, another injured following argument

The Detroit News

A 24-year-old man died at a hospital after he was shot Tuesday night following a fight, Dearborn police reported.

Officers found the man, who had been shot several times, and another person who had been injured, near Oakman Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, police said in a release Wednesday. One man was pronounced dead at Beaumont-Oakwood Hospital. Another was treated and released.

Police said a group had engaged in a verbal and physical argument with the person who is sought in the shootings.

The suspect fled the area in what is believed to be a blue Chevrolet Impala. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Police Department at (313) 943-2241. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

“We will leave no stone unturned and will utilize all available resources to solve this heinous crime," said Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims. I urge the community to speak out and help us bring the person responsible to justice.”