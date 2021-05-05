River Rouge woman, 30, accused of shooting, killing Ohio man to be charged

Charges have been leveled against a River Rouge woman accused of shooting an Ohio man last weekend, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday it has charged Theresa Imani Bragg, 30, with first-degree murder and a count of felony firearm. Bragg is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in 25th District Court in Lincoln Park, it also said.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Authorities accuse Bragg of shooting and killing John Laverette, 26, her estranged boyfriend, on Sunday.

Police said officers were called at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 20 block of Linden near West Jefferson and Coolidge Highway in River Rouge for a shooting.

Officers went inside the home where they found Laverette unresponsive on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. They arrested Bragg.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they believe Bragg and the victim argued over the two children they had in common. The children were not present in the home at the time.

The argument escalated and Bragg shot Laverette, according to police.

