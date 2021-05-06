Dearborn Heights man, 45, charged in mother's killing

A 45-year-old Dearborn Heights man accused on Tuesday of killing his mother has been charged in the crime, officials said.

Aaron Samir Akel was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in 20th District Court in Dearborn Heights, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A judge ordered him held without bond and scheduled a probable cause conference for May 19. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Akel was arrested after Ibtisam Field, 73, was found dead in her home in the 5300 block of Pardee Avenue near Van Born Road in Dearborn Heights, according to officials.

Dearborn Heights police were called to the home at about 4:40 a.m. and found Field’s body in a bedroom.

Medics arrived at the home later and determined she died of strangulation.

Police took Akel into custody at the home.

At the time of his arrest, Akel was on probation for assaulting Field, officials said Thursday. He was arrested on charges connected to that attack in November 2020.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Akel was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

On March 16, he pleaded guilty to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm and the misdemeanor was dismissed.

Akel remained in custody from November 2020 until April 7, 2021, his sentence hearing. A judge sentenced him to three years probation and gave him credit for serving 157 days in the county jail.

At the hearing, Akel's mother asked the court to release her son. She also told the court she wanted Akel to have drug and mental health treatment and to have contact with him again. The judge ordered Akel not to have contact with the victim and ordered treatment, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officials said Akel was released but failed to contact his probation agent. The agent located Akel and referred him to a treatment facility, but he never reported there, they said.

Prosecutors also said at some point Field allowed Akel to live at her home.

"This is what we all fear in domestic violence cases," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "The assistant prosecutor appeared in court in many times in this case. The defendant served his jail time and we worked with Mrs. Field with great care to craft a sentence that she supported to enable her son to get the help he needed. Unfortunately, he refused to take advantage of the offered help."

