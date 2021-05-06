Student caught with gun at Livonia high school

A Livonia high school student who brought a gun into school is in police custody, Livonia Public School officials said.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Franklin High School. A school resource officer from the Livonia Police Department was on duty there when the student reportedly showed the weapon to fellow students in a bathroom, school officials said.

"In addition, we have private security on a daily basis at all of our high schools, so they, along with the high school administrators, quickly handled the situation," school spokesperson Stacy Jenkins said.

"The situation was quickly contained and there was no disruption to the school day. We value the safeguards and protocols we have in place to protect all those in our school community and are thankful to the staff who swiftly and appropriately carried these responsibilities," principal Andrew Pesci said in a letter to community members.

