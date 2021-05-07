$25,000 reward offered in slaying of man at Dearborn adult entertainment club

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man Tuesday, Dearborn police said Friday.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad said the U.S. Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers of Michigan are offering a $5,000 reward for the information. The owner of the business where the shooting happened is offering an additional reward of $20,000, he said.

Haddad identified the suspect as Donta Orlando Cox, 31. He said Cox has an extensive criminal record and goes by the street name "Tay."

"It would be best if Mr. Cox gives himself up," the chief said.

He made the remarks during an 11 a.m. news conference held at Dearborn Police Headquarters. Haddad was joined by Owen Cypher, the U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, and members of the victim's family.

"We will exhaust every resource that's available to us to find this suspect and bring him to justice," Cypher said. "The victim and his family deserve justice and we will bring him in."

Haddad said Cox is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who has information on his whereabouts should call Dearborn Police, The U.S. Marshals Service or Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

Cox has numerous tattoos on his neck, chest and arm, police said. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

The chief said the victim was Arthur Brown.

"I met with (Mr. Brown's) family and ... from all accounts he was a very nice guy," he said. "He worked odd jobs, he was trying to build a business ... he qualified for a CPL, which means he had no criminal record, and he'd help anyone who asked for help."

Police were called at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Oakman Boulevard and Michigan Avenue for a report of a shooting. Haddad said Friday the shooting happened at the Pantheion Club, an adult entertainment establishment.

Officers found the victim had been shot several times. Medics took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Haddad said Brown worked in the Dearborn area, but was not a resident. He said Brown did not work at the Pantheion Club.

Officers also located a second person who had been shot, but had sustained minor injuries. That person was treated at the hospital and released.

According to investigators, a group of people got into a verbal and physical altercation with another man.

That man produced a handgun and allegedly shot the two victims. He then fled the area in blue car.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect in the shooting and the vehicle in which he fled. They released a mug shot of Cox on Friday.

Cherisse Brown, the deceased victim's mother, implored Cox to surrender himself to police at the news conference.

"He was my only son and I stand here on his strength," she said. "Donta, you know what you did. You're not eating, you're not sleeping. I'm barely eating or sleeping myself. You didn't have to take his life. Turn yourself in. I just want justice for my son."

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez