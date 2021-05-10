Woman's body found in storage unit; man arrested, Van Buren Twp. police say

A Van Buren Township man has been arrested in the death of a woman whose body was found in a storage unit, police said Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, township police learned the 31-year-old victim had been shot at the Westlake Apartments and her body was moved, investigators said in a statement.

Officers had the name of a suspect and obtained a search warrant to examine the apartment with help from the Michigan State Police forensic unit. Further investigation led them to Monroe County, where the Sheriff’s Officearrested the 32-year-old suspect, according to the release.

Detectives with a search warrant for a storage unit in Westland found the woman's body.

Her name and other details were not released Monday.