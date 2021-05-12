Wayne County's chief judge hopes to resume jury trials in July

If all goes well, jury trials in Wayne County Circuit Court will resume in two months, the county's chief judge said Wednesday.

Judge Timothy Kenny said July 19 is the target date for the court to start holding the trials again as new COVID-19 cases decline in Metro Detroit and across the state.

Kenny said the pandemic's greatest impact on court operations has been the "start-stop cycle" of jury trials since the coronavirus was first discovered in Michigan in March 2020.

Kenny and the court's other judges tried several times to hold jury trials in the past year but each time the effort was dashed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Despite devising a safety plan that included health screening and installing plex-shield barriers in courtrooms, court officials have halted in-person matters such as jury trials, bench trials and evidentiary hearings.

Circuit courts in Oakland and Macomb counties also have been forced to delay jury trials.

Kenny said before the pandemic, Wayne County Circuit Court averaged 400 jury trials a year. Fewer than a dozen have been held in the past 14 months.

Courthouses in Michigan are still open and have operated with limited public access. Most proceedings have been conducted online through Zoom and YouTube platforms.

Local health experts, judicial partners and the State Court Administrative Office are consulted regarding the issue of when jury trials and court operations can return to normal, according to court officials.

Updates on the resumption of jury trials will be posted on the court’s website and its social media channels, shared with bar associations and published in the Detroit Legal News and other media outlets, court officials said Wednesday.