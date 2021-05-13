Judge backs Taylor city clerk in ballot eligibility fight with indicted Mayor Rick Sollars

Wayne County's chief circuit judge ruled Thursday that Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars isn't eligible to appear on the Aug. 3 ballot because of his failure to file several campaign finance reports and pay fines prior to filing for reelection.

Chief Judge Timothy Kenny sided with the earlier findings of Taylor City Clerk Cynthia Bower, agreeing she made the right call last month when she declared that Sollars, who is under federal indictment, is ineligible. Kenny also dissolved a temporary restraining order he issued earlier this month that forced Taylor's Election Commission to certify Sollars for the ballot until he could hold a hearing.

City Council hopeful Martin Drouillard filed the challenge arguing Sollars made "false statements" when he signed his affidavit of identity asserting that he did not have outstanding fines and reports. Wayne County campaign finance records revealed that he did.

"This is a situation where when one signs the affidavit of identity it is asserting that what is contained is the truth, not just sort of blindly hoping that it's accurate or that it may be accurate," Kenny said.

The challenge to Sollars' eligibility came into play under a Michigan law that went into effect in late 2018. It requires candidates, on the date they sign an affidavit, to attest that "all statements, reports, late filing fees and fines required of the candidate or any candidate committee" have been filed or paid, or they can’t be on the ballot.

Sollars signed his affidavit on April 15. He submitted seven late campaign statements and paid about $4,000 in late fees to the Wayne County Clerk's Office on April 23, three days after the filing deadline.

With the information Bower had, Kenny said, she was obligated not to certify Sollars.

Sollars' legal team filed its request to block Bower from keeping the incumbent mayor off the ballot on claims it would cause "irreparable harm." But Kenny on Thursday said while it might reduce Sollars' chances of winning, it won't cause him harm.

"Having the name of an ineligible candidate on the ballot is in fact certainly something that could be of harm to the opposing party," he said. "Having an ineligible candidate on the ballot would also be a harm to the public."

From here, Sollars can wage a write-in campaign, which Kenny said would be an "equitable remedy." But he could challenge Kenny's decision in the state Court of Appeals.

Sollars' attorney Jason Hanselman said prior to Kenny's ruling Thursday that the campaign finance act is a "flawed statute" and argued there's a difference between "a false statement and an inaccurate statement" and Sollars should remain on the ballot.

Hanselman claimed Sollars' former campaign treasurer wasn't providing him with the outstanding finance notices and it created confusion. But Brewer countered that campaign finance records are publicly available.

Hanselman did not immediately respond to a Thursday request for comment.

Bower's attorney, Mark Brewer, said Thursday that his client was pleased with the ruling.

"It's a complete victory," he said. "It vindicated her position."

It's not clear whether ballots have been printed. Bower and a spokeswoman for Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett could not be immediately reached Thursday.

In December 2019, Sollars was indicted on federal bribery and wire fraud charges and accused of helping a developer obtain city-owned properties in exchange for free work on his home and vacation chalet.

The mayoral candidates who will appear on the ballot include incumbent Councilman Tim Woolley, State Rep. Alex Garza, D-Taylor, and Jeff Jones, a former congressional candidate for the state's 12th District.

