Redford Township police are investigating a double shooting at a mobile home park.

The scene of the shooting, the Warwick Village Mobile Home Park, is located at 24600 Joy Road west of Telegraph.

Officials said in a 5:45 a.m. tweet that there is no threat to the residents in the area. They also said they will release more information later.

