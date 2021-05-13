Wayne County left extradition firm unpaid for months over contract mix-up

Detroit — A company that transports inmates and witnesses for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has waited nearly a year to get paid for about $26,000 in work done in April and May of last year because of a contract mix-up.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office had a contract with Tennessee-based U.S. Corrections LLC for the company to transport inmates and witnesses who are in police custody from other jurisdictions in the U.S. to Wayne County.

The contract expired on March 31, 2020. The next day, Worthy's former chief financial officer, Rosalyn Gibson, retired.

The company, however, continued to transport inmates and witnesses for another two months and amassed a nearly $26,000 bill, Maria Miller, spokeswoman for Worthy, wrote in an email.

"Due to the lack of a CFO and the impact of the pandemic there was some confusion that caused U.S. Corrections to continue providing services in April and May 2020 even though the contract had expired," Miller wrote.

The company stopped working for Worthy's office because of the unpaid fees and hasn't transported inmates or witnesses since. U.S. Corrections is expected to resume service once the firm is paid, which is expected to happen next week, Miller wrote.

U.S. Corrections did not respond to a request to comment from The Detroit News.

Additionally, the office spent more than $40,000 in overtime and travel costs for staff to transport inmates and witnesses in the 11 months since the contract expired, Miller said.

Anthony Guerriero, chief of legislation, grants and community relations for Worthy's office, discussed the error with the Wayne County Commission last week. He explained to commissioners that they needed to approve an extension to the existing contract retroactively so that U.S. Corrections could get paid for the roughly $26,000 in work completed in April and May of 2020.

"We apologize for the retroactivity, however this was part of a firestorm that occurred when the prosecutor's office lost our chief financial officer just as the pandemic was beginning," Guerriero told the commission.

"The sad news is, because U.S. Corrections was not being paid, they suspended services," Guerriero told the commission. "We have already spent $40,646 on our investigators having to go out and pick up prisoners in other jurisdictions."

Miller said in an email that full-time detectives who have other responsibilities were paid overtime to handle extradition cases.

"They are working after hours to transport prisoners and are paid overtime to do so," Miller wrote. "This was never meant to be a long-term solution to the problem."

Gibson's replacement, Alicia Hardy, was hired in June of last year.

Miller said in an email that several factors contributed to the delay of more than a year in getting the contract renewed and U.S. Corrections paid.

"The contract expired at the time our CFO retired. Complicating matters, this coincided with the pandemic which protracted matters. There were delays caused by documents requested from the company that they misunderstood and were incorrect when provided. The contract was retroactive and new signatures were required from various parties. Further, there was an incorrect certificate of insurance that did not show the county as an additional insured, that took some time to correct."

County Commissioner Raymond Basham, D-Taylor, is a critic of retroactive contracts, and those requiring "immediate consideration" like the extradition contract.

"I will reluctantly support this, because when you drill down, you understand why, given the circumstances," Basham said before the board unanimously approved the contract.

Wayne County is seeking a new, three-year extradition contract with a two-year renewal option, Guerriero told the commission.

That request for proposals went out last week.

