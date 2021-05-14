2 arrested in double shooting at Redford mobile home park

Redford — Redford Township police have arrested two people in connection with a double shooting Thursday at a mobile home park.

Police described the shooting at the Warwick Village Mobile Home Park in the 24000 block of Joy Road as a homicide but did not release details on victims.

On Friday afternoon, the police department announced on Twitter that two suspects had been arrested.

"A special thanks to our partners in law enforcement for the assistance!" police tweeted. "More to follow pending charges from the Wayne County Prosecutors Office."

Police said they were not releasing additional information Friday on the case.

A Wayne County Prosecutor's Office representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.